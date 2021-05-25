Former Georgia Southern LB Mohring set to lead Savannah Country Day football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – John Mohring may be a new face in the Savannah coaching scene, but he still manages to bring a level of familiarity to southeast Georgia.

The former Georgia Southern linebacker is set to return to the Coastal Empire as the new head football coach for Savannah Country Day.

“It’s an honor to be named Head Football Coach at Savannah Country Day. I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and I’m eager to share the knowledge I’ve gained throughout the years as an athlete, coach and educator,” Mohring said, in a release sent out by the school Tuesday. “I’m also looking forward to building relationships and working side-by-side with the administration, faculty and parents.”

Mohring, whose hire was first reported by Prep Sports Reports’ Travis Jaudon, was previously the head coach at Bishop Verat High School in Fort Myers, Florida.

John Mohring is the new head football coach at Savannah Country Day.



More coming on this later from me, and expect the school to release more info today. @SCDS_Athletics @savcds — Travis Jaudon (@JaudonSports) May 25, 2021

Mohring was a four-year starter at Georgia Southern and won the teams’ Most Valuable Player award in 2005 and 2006. Before his stint at Bishop Verat High Schoool, Morhing coached at places like Valdosta State, Arkansas State and Tusculum College.

This marks the fourth head football coach in as many years for Savannah Country Day. Mohring takes over a program that already has a solid foundation in place with college quarterback prospect Barry Kleinpeter running the offense. The rising senior has led the Hornets to a 21-12 record and a region title in his three years at the helm.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you more on Mohring’s hire tonight on WSAV at 11.