Former Atlanta Falcon Brooking grows the game in South Carolina

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) – Despite the heat, kids in South Carolina took advantage of the opportunity to learn from a former Atlanta Falcon star Sunday afternoon.

Keith Brooking, who resides in Bluffton, brought his football wisdom to the annual Kids & Pros Camp at Cross Schools. The camp, started by former Falcon Buddy Curry, is free and teaches basic football skills for kids ages 7-13.

After 15 years in the NFL, Brooking says he’s found his niche growing the game in the Lowcountry. Brooking is starting a football team at Cross Schools and looks forward to working at the Kids & Pros camp every year.

The camp makes stops in Savannah and Pooler this week. The Savannah camp happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Monday and Tuesday at Calvary Day School. The Pooler camp happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday at the Pooler Recreation Center.