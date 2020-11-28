Football playoffs kick off in Georgia: Final scores and highlights

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) Just before his Eagles tipped off against Florida National, Brian Burg sat down in a chair courtside and reflected on his journey. After years of working his way up the college basketball ranks, Burg was minutes away from fulfilling a dream and leading a team as head coach.

"They say when you go to a Final Four you have a 'Final Four' moment. I have one of those and now I have a head coaching moment" Burg said Wednesday after the Georgia Southern men's basketball team trounced Florida National 97-65. I was able to sit down in the chair and just embrace and soak everything in. A powerful moment and something I'll hold on to for the rest of my life."