Football playoffs kick off in Georgia: Final scores and highlights

(WSAV) – The Georgia high school football playoffs officially kicked off Friday night and the WSAV Friday Night Blitz crew was all over the place bringing you the highlights! Check out the action in the video above and take a look at the scoreboard below to see if your team won:
GEORGIA
6A
Lakeside-Evans 0, Richmond Hill 56
Statesboro 21, Evans 42
Grovetown 3, Glynn Academy 42
Brunswick 41, Alcovy 6
5A
Wayne County 25, Jones County 27
Dutchtown 0, Ware County 24
4A (ALL GAMES PLAYED SATURDAY)
Troup County @ Benedictine (Memorial Stadium @ 7 p.m.)
Jenkins @ Carver (6 p.m. kickoff)
New Hampstead @ LaGrange (6 p.m. kickoff)
Hardaway @ Islands (Memorial Stadium @ 2 p.m.)
3A
Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 19
Central-Macon 14, Liberty County 6
Windsor Forest 0, Crisp County 35
Johnson 0, Peach County 47
Morgan County 13, Appling County 42
Burke County 14, Pierce County 59
Tattnall County 21, Thomson 62
Brantley County 0, Richmond Academy 28
2A (ALL GAMES PLAYED SATURDAY)
Bleckely County @ Vidalia (1 p.m. kickoff)
Washington County @ Jeff Davis (6 p.m. kickoff)
Swainsboro @ Dodge County (6 p.m. kickoff)
Toombs County @ Northeast Macon (2 p.m. kickoff)
1A – Public
Turner County 19, Metter 21
Clinch County 23, McIntosh County Academy 17 (OT)
Claxton 0, Brooks County 36
Jenkins County 7, Irwin County 42
Montgomery County 12, Pelham 41
1A – Private
Savannah Christian – BYE
Landmark Christian forfeits game against Calvary Day (Calvary Day moves on to second round)
Savannah Country Day 21, Whitefield Academy 27
GISA
Frederica Academy 34, Bulloch Academy 27