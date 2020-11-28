Football playoffs kick off in Georgia: Final scores and highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – The Georgia high school football playoffs officially kicked off Friday night and the WSAV Friday Night Blitz crew was all over the place bringing you the highlights! Check out the action in the video above and take a look at the scoreboard below to see if your team won:

GEORGIA

6A

Lakeside-Evans 0, Richmond Hill 56

Statesboro 21, Evans 42

Grovetown 3, Glynn Academy 42

Brunswick 41, Alcovy 6

5A

Wayne County 25, Jones County 27

Dutchtown 0, Ware County 24

4A (ALL GAMES PLAYED SATURDAY)

Troup County @ Benedictine (Memorial Stadium @ 7 p.m.)

Jenkins @ Carver (6 p.m. kickoff)

New Hampstead @ LaGrange (6 p.m. kickoff)

Hardaway @ Islands (Memorial Stadium @ 2 p.m.)

3A

Upson-Lee 31, Southeast Bulloch 19

Central-Macon 14, Liberty County 6

Windsor Forest 0, Crisp County 35

Johnson 0, Peach County 47

Morgan County 13, Appling County 42

Burke County 14, Pierce County 59

Tattnall County 21, Thomson 62

Brantley County 0, Richmond Academy 28

2A (ALL GAMES PLAYED SATURDAY)

Bleckely County @ Vidalia (1 p.m. kickoff)

Washington County @ Jeff Davis (6 p.m. kickoff)

Swainsboro @ Dodge County (6 p.m. kickoff)

Toombs County @ Northeast Macon (2 p.m. kickoff)

1A – Public

Turner County 19, Metter 21

Clinch County 23, McIntosh County Academy 17 (OT)

Claxton 0, Brooks County 36

Jenkins County 7, Irwin County 42

Montgomery County 12, Pelham 41

1A – Private

Savannah Christian – BYE

Landmark Christian forfeits game against Calvary Day (Calvary Day moves on to second round)

Savannah Country Day 21, Whitefield Academy 27

GISA

Frederica Academy 34, Bulloch Academy 27

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blitz Border Bowl

More Blitz Border Bowl

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories