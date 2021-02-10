Football players from Chatham, Bryan counties sign letters of intent

(WSAV) – Six area football stars from Richmond Hill, Savannah Country Day, and Johnson signed letters of intent to pursue their passion at the next level Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at Richmond Hill, big offensive lineman Joe Fusile will stay in-state as a preferred walk-on at Georgia Tech.



Although Fusile earned scholarship offers, he told WSAV Sports that he always wanted to become a Yellow Jacket, even if he couldn’t play football there.



“Football is a great thing to be a part of and its given me so much, but academics, having a good career when you get out of the sport, I think that’s what’s most important,” Fusile said.



“That’s why I wanted to go to Georgia Tech.”

I asked @JoeFusile what he'd be doing if not for football.



The @RHHSFootball standout's answer? Probably the school band.



He chose football, though, and @GeorgiaTechFB is about to be better for it after Fusile signed his letter to be a preferred walk-on. pic.twitter.com/VOLh6uYXZx — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) February 10, 2021

Former Savannah Country Day star Kenny Reedy Jr. did enough with his one year at Salisbury School in Connecticut to catch the eyes of Jeff Monken and the Army football program. Ten days after receiving his offer, the talented defensive lineman signed to continue his football and academic career at West Point.

Awesome to have @_KennyReedyJr back on campus today as the former @SCDS_Athletics star signs to play football at @ArmyWP_Football



Gonna have a reunion with former Hornets teammate @miller_dre6!! pic.twitter.com/KoWVoPHMv1 — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 10, 2021

Reedy Jr. will have the chance to reunite with his former Savannah Country Day teammate Andre Miller, who is also a member of the Army football team. The duo wreaked havoc for opposing offenses in high school and Reedy Jr. said the opportunity to do it again in college was too good to pass up.

“Our game compliments each other well — Andre has been my brother since grade school and we’ve been on the same team since grade school.” Reedy Jr. explained. “I love him like my mom made him and it’s going to be great to get up there with him and play him. They are going to be in trouble if we have the same success that we had [at Savannah Country Day].”

Over at Johnson High School, four football stars signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

Kickin’ off my workday with football signings at Johnson! @SCJ_athletics sending 4 athletes to the next level



– Dylan Boone to @BlueHoseFtball



– Daryl Harris to Augusta United Graduate Academy



– Terrence Jarrett to Allen University



– Phabian Powell to Palmetto Prep pic.twitter.com/DWmUDXJhmP — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 10, 2021

Dylan Boone will join fellow former Savannah football standout Delvecchio Powell at Presbyterian University.

Daryl Harris signed with Augusta United Graduate Academy and told WSAV the move allows him to sharpen his skills and hopefully pick up a Division I football offer down the road.

Terrence Jarrett, a Jamaican native, learned the sport just a few years ago and still caught the eye of a Division II school. The Johnson offensive lineman will play football at Allen University next year.

After starting at Johnson for three years but playing his preferred position of offensive lineman for one year, Phabian Powell has decided to take a route similar to Harris’ by signing with a prep academy. Powell will head north to Palmetto Prep in South Carolina for the 2021 football season.

Check out interviews with each of the Johnson signees in the video below. The players appear in the following order: Boone, Harris, Jarret, Powell.