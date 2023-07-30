SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Flau’jae Johnson is living proof that it is better to give than receive. On Friday, she gave a $10,000 donation to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club.

On Saturday, she had more giveaways at her meet and greet.

Last but not least, on Sunday, Johnson held her “Back 2 School Bash.” Thousands of people showed up at Lake Mayer Park for the event. Johnson spent time giving out school supplies, taking pictures, signing autographs, and giving away free shoes.

HOMETOWN HERO🚨 🏆 Always great catching up with our local athletes when they come home. Thanks @Flaujae & @TheRealKiaJB for stopping by @WSAV. We fixing to make something special with this… BIG4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/btw8JYSf0H — Corey Howard (@choward_media) July 29, 2023

“For her being able to come back to the city and throw an event like this, it means a lot to the city,” Zyere Edwards, a Savannah resident attending the event, said.

“I just like to have a positive influence on everybody,” Johnson said. “It’s just harder for some people, so I just try to help everybody I can so they can reach their full-potential.”