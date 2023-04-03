SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Flau’jae Johnson’s legacy will be cemented in her hometown of Savannah this summer, and the state legislature decided to name an intersection after her.

Baton Rouge is not the only city celebrating the 2023 Women’s Basketball National Champions. Johnson and the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers beat Iowa on Sunday night 102-85 to win the program’s first national championship. Johnson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to the win.

While skills on the basketball court are the latest talk of the town, Johnson has a variety of talents. In addition to playing basketball, Johnson’s also a rapper. She recently appeared on America’s Got Talent All-Stars edition. Johnson’s songs talk about positive change within the community, and her lyrics caught the ear of Carl Gilliard, the District 162 State Representative.

In response to her positive moment within the community, Gillard chose a resolution that would name the intersection of Abercorn Street and West Montgomery Cross Road after Johnson. According to the resolution, the new name will be the Flau’jae Johnson Intersection.

“I watched her as a young lady grow up giving back to the community,” Gillard explained. “Salvaging her time doing the Keep Savannah Beautiful Campaign [and] feeding people with positive energy, and the most positive thing is her music.”

Gillard says he’s planning a ceremony for the dedication later this summer.