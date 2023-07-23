SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah native and 2023 national champion Flau’jae Johnson received the Legacy Award at the 50th Annual Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Conference.

Johnson received this honor for her accomplishments on the court, winning the SEC Freshmen of the Year and helping LSU win the national championship, plus her music as she is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and constantly promotes positive messages in her songs.

“It means that I am on the right path,” Johnson said. “I know that I’m not perfect, and I’m still growing, but just trying to be that example. It really starts in my house, trying to be an example to my little brothers and trying to be an example for all the little boys and girls who look up to me.”