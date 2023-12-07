BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — The Southeast Bulloch flag football team will play for its third straight state championship. The Yellow Jackets defeated New Hampstead, 20-14, in the semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs for the GHSA.

Southeast Bulloch jumped out to a 20-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Then, New Hampstead scored two touchdowns. However, the Phoneix did not have any timeouts and Southeast Bulloch ran out the clock. Fourteen points was the most given up by Southeast Bulloch’s defense all year.

Southeast Bulloch has never lost a game in program history. They have won 61 straight contests. They are 21-0 this year. The Yellow Jackets will face North Oconee in the state title game on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.