SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Calvary Day and New Hampstead won their first-round quadrants at home on Dec. 5 to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Calvary Day hosted a quadrant with Savannah Country Day, Kendrick and Dodge County. Dodge County and Calvary Day advance to the second round. In the second round, Calvary Day overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to win, 26-13. Calvary Day will face North Oconee in the quarterfinals on Dec. 7. North Oconee will host the quadrant.

New Hampstead hosted a quadrant with Long County, Wheeler County and Sumter County at Islands High School. New Hampstead and Long County won their first-round matchups. New Hampstead shut out Long County to advance to the quarterfinals. The Phoneix will face Harris County in the quarterfinals. Southeast Bulloch will host the quadrant.