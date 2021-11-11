Five Vidalis seniors sign to continue their careers on the diamond

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning, five Vidalia seniors made their dreams come true by signing letters of intent to play baseball of softball at the college level.

First up, star senior pitcher Bailey Holland put pen to paper and signed with Georgia Southern softball.

“I’ve always gone their since I was little,” Holland said with a smile. “It’s kind of been my dream school. I’ve always gone to camps and everything.”

Holland, who won 2AA Softball Player of the Year in 2020 and finished with a 30-5 high school record in the circle, was offered by then-Eagles head coach Kim Dean and remained faithful to Georgia Southern when Sharon Perkins took over.

“It’s been a tough process, coaching changes and everything, but I’m excited to continue this journey and open this next chapter,” Holland added. “Their personality, the way they talk to me, and the culture. I’ve even talked to players that are playing for them right now and they say the culture is amazing there. I’m excited for that.”

While most of Thursday’s signings decided to play at colleges and universities closer to home, Caden Spivey decided to go a different route. The GA Dugout Club 1st Team selection and 2AA Region Pitcher of the Year is taking his talents to South Bend, Indiana and the Notre Dame baseball team.

“It’s an up and coming baseball program. The head coach, Link Jarrett, has really brought this program up. Like any other baseball team you want to go to Omaha and I think coach Jarrett can take me there,” Spivey explained. “It’s everything that everyone talks about. It’s a life-changing moment.”

Ty Dalley had his choice between choosing a college baseball and basketball career. In the end, the 2AA 1st Team All-Region selection decided to stay on the diamond and signed with Mercer University.

“Ever since I’ve been playing ball since three, I’ve been wanting to continue my athletic career and play college baseball. It’s a blessing and I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” Dalley said. “They are one of the best mid-major schools in the country and consistently one of the winningest programs baseball-wise. It was a great fit, I love the coaching staff and I’m excited to get there.”

Dalley’s teammate, Jordan Walden, also won’t have to travel far when moving into his new home. Walden signed with Georgia Southwestern University, just a short 2-hour drive west from Vidalia.

“Pretty close and it’s a good fit for me. My parents get to come watch and that was a pretty big factor for me,” Walden explained. “This has been a dream of mine since I started playing baseball at a young age. I’m thankful and loving the opportunity.”

Last, but certainly not least, Bryson Whited made a decision that will better his future and continue a family tradition of playing college ball in Georgia.

The 2AA 1st Team All-Region selection signed with Georgia College & State University and will play at the same school his dad did years ago.

“Ever since I was five-years-old and I started playing tee-ball, my dad coached me and it was always a dream of mine to sign that paper,” Whited said with a smile. “It’s very emotional for me. I’ve been through a lot of struggles, ups and downs in this game, and my dream finally came true.”