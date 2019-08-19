Fisk picked for 2019 Walker Cup Team

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The year of Steven Fisk continues as the Georgia Southern golf legend and Eagle nation found out he was named to the 2019 Walker Cup team Sunday evening.

“I would like to thank everyone from the USGA and Walker Cup for giving me the opportunity to represent my country,” Fisk said in a release posted by the university. “Being a part of such a prestigious event is an unbelievable honor for me and everyone who helped me get to this point. I can’t wait for the matches to get started!”

The Cup starts September 7th at Royal Liverpool in the United Kingdom. Fisk and the team will take on Great Britain and Ireland in a combination of singles matches and foursomes (alternate shots) matches.

“I am very proud of Steven and this incredible accomplishment,” Georgia Southern golf head coach Carter Collins told WSAV. “Representing the United States in the Walker Cup has been a dream and goal of Steven for many years and he has worked extremely hard to achieve this goal.”

The reigning Sun Belt Golfer of the Year built a convincing resume for the 10-man team. Fisk finished second at the NCAA Golf National Championships and his senior year scoring average of 69.03 ranks sixth in NCAA Division I golf history.

“I cannot wait to see him compete in this event, I think it was an excellent choice by the USGA and Walker Cup committee,” Collins continued. “What a way to finish out your amateur career, myself and everyone at Georgia Southern Golf are so proud of him.”