TOWNSEND, Ga. (WSAV) — First Preparatory Christian Academy celebrated winning its first state title in the sport and they had the victory dinner at Fish Docks. Players say they will never forget being part of a team that made history.

“When we went to Tampa and we were playing insanely good teams,” senior Cameron Eason said. “We were beating them. I think after that trip I thought we had the possibility of winning state.”

“Probably when I came into pitch,” Harmon said. “I tore my ACL earlier this season. I thought I was never going to pitch again my senior year, but I came in and I did it.”

FPCA defeated Thomas Jefferson in the best-of-three state championship series. The Highlanders knocked off the four-time defending state champions.