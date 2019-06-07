First Look: Cam Newton 7 v 7 tournament kicks off for first time in Savannah

The Cam Newton 7 v 7 tournament is officially underway and the Panthers QB had a front row seat to watch some of the best and brightest football starts suit up in Savannah.

“It’s a good thing he’s coming back to the community,” Long County’s Trajan Weatherspoon said. “Inviting the little schools and remembering where he came from.”

24 area teams will battle it out for a first place prize of $2,500 which will go towards the school’s football gear. After playoffs whittle it down to two teams, a champion will be crowned at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

“Shoot to see that guy on TV it’s like I can perform with him [on my jersey],“ Wayne County’s Elijah Lott said. “I’m ready and I’m going to tell [Cam] to get me a Panthers jersey ready.“

If you didn’t purchase a ticket for Friday’s session, admission is $10 on Saturday. The playoffs will take place at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex before moving to Memorial Stadium for the championship.