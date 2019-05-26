Sports

Field Report: NCAA Men's Golf Championship, Round 2

Posted: May 26, 2019 12:44 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 12:44 AM EDT

FAYETTVILLE, (Ar.) - Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete bring you second round highlights, interviews, and an exclusive story on Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

