Field Report: NCAA Men's Golf Championship, Round 2
FAYETTVILLE, (Ar.) - Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete bring you second round highlights, interviews, and an exclusive story on Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
