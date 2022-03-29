SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Club Car Championship released its full player field Tuesday night, which features loads of players with ties to the Peach State.



Armstrong State graduate Shad Tuten returns to the Club Car after a strong showing in 2021. Tuten tied for third last year with a 16-under-par showing, just one stroke off the pace set by champion Adam Svensson. He is originally from Augusta.



Georgia Southern golfer Steven Fisk is also in the field, returning to an area that he dominated in college. Fisk won all-America honors during his senior year in Statesboro and shot a five-under-par in the NCAA Championship, which made him a national runner-up. He graduated in 2019 and just joined the Korn Ferry Tour in January of 2022.



Eleven players in the field played golf collegiately somewhere in the state of Georgia; five at UGA, three at Georgia Tech, one at Georgia State, then Fisk at Georgia Southern and Tuten at Armstrong State.



Savannah native Reed Lotter will take his second crack at the Club Car after becoming the youngest-ever player in the field in 2021. The Savannah Country Day senior posted a four-over-par score through two days and did not make the cut, but should improve on that score this time around. He is committed to Auburn University.



Four players in the field are from St. Simons Island: Mookie DeMoss, Dalton Ward, Joey Garber and Davis Thompson.



The Club Car Championship tees off on Thursday, March 31 on the Deer Creek Course at the Landings Club on Skidaway Island. Tickets are still available.