SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nice crowd of people came to Benedictine Military School on Saturday for the Fellowship of Christian (FCA) All-Star Baseball game.

For many players, this year’s game was not about the wins and loses but enjoying one final game with their friends.

“It’s lovely to play with people I’ve never played before, and some that I have for years,” Nik DeBerry, an all-star from Islands High School and Savannah State commit, said. “I feel like it’s brought me closer to God, all the testimonies we’ve been having and the prayers we’ve been having before games. It’s overall been a very fun experience.”

Brannon Jacobs, FCA All-Star Game, interview