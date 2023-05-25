SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a 24-year career, Kevin Farmer has stepped down as Benedictine’s head baseball coach.

The 1992 BC graduate’s Savannah high school baseball teams won four state championships and finished twice as state runners-up.

According to Principal Dr. Jacob Horne, Farmer will remain as BC’s assistant principal and serve the baseball program in a different capacity.

I love the game of baseball. I could coach forever. However, life continues to remind me that time is precious. For the past 24 years, it has been an honor to coach high school baseball. It has been a privilege helping players develop both on and off the field and making lasting relationships with other coaches. With this being said, the 2023 season was my final season as BC’s head coach. I have taken great pride in each team and appreciate the hard work that was put in by the players, assistant coaches, and administration to make this program successful. I look forward to spending more time with my family and continuing as the assistant principal at Benedictine Military School Go Cadets!

Kevin Farmer