Fans come out in droves to support Bluffton’s Nimmer at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – It was hard to miss Bryson Nimmer and his fan club this week at the 2021 RBC Heritage.

Wherever the Bluffton native went, his entourage of two hundred-plus people were right by his side.

“Certainly if he drains a birdie or an eagle putt, he’ll know we’re here,” Rush Lowther, a friend of Nimmer’s said with a smile.

Turns out, his fans had plenty to cheer about during Friday’s round. After a tough outing Thursday, the former Hilton Head Christian Academy golfer gave the fans something to cheer about with a 3-under round to cap off his Heritage debut.

“If you see two or three hundred people walking with you and pulling with you, they’re your army,” Nimmer’s dad, Tony, explained. “They’re helping you. They’re the ones that are gonna make sure that ball goes where it needs to go.”

Tony and his wife, Patsy, are the original members of that ‘army’ — the ones that fostered his golf career since the beginning.

“We have followed him many, many rounds, but this one is extremely special,” Patsy added before Bryson teed off. “It’s his hometown so he’s very excited. We are all excited for him.”

Nimmer, a Clemson graduate like his mom and dad, had the Tigers’ alumni backing him both Thursday and Friday.

“Clemson nation is just a big, fun group to be a part of,” Tony said. “It’s just amazing how we follow the other kids that Bryson has played with at Clemson over the years.”

Although Nimmer did not make the cut Friday, he played two rounds at a PGA tournament with a crowd fit for a champion. That, along with the calls and texts from well-wishers, is an experience he will never forget.”

“I told my caddy on [hole] 10 that if I sink this putt, I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get a roar as big as Tiger gets,” Nimmer said after his round Thursday. “It was awesome.”