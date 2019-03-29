Family, friends show out to support Savannah golfer Silvers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - As he fought to stay above the cut line, Mark Silver's had a following of family and friends cheering him on at the Savannah Golf Championship Friday.

To the delight of his family, the Savannah Country Day graduate was granted a sponsorship exemption to play this week.

"Mark was very excited and my husband got so thrilled," Alice Carlyle, Silver's mother said. "We want to watch him in his backyard."

Dozens of fans walked the course with Silvers, watching every shot intently. "I've known Mark for 10-plus years," Rich Schatz said as he headed to the 4th hole. "I've had the good fortune of seeing him grow and become the stud he is these days."

