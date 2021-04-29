Falcons take tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs for yards after a catch against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (Associated Press) – Kyle Pitts is considered by many the most dynamic player in this year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons certainly thought so and have selected the Florida tight end with the fourth overall pick.

This dude can straight up ball. 😱



📺 NFL Draft on NFL Network and ESPN pic.twitter.com/tgWyGOo5Oe — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2021

He was the first non-quarterback taken after Jacksonville drafted Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the Jets got BYU’s Zach Wilson, and San Francisco went for North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Pitts figures to be more of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver in the pros, with few blocking assignments. So what when Pitts is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and presents an intimidating matchup for even the best defenders. Pitts has sure hands, speed, reach, elusiveness and intelligence. He should be an instant starter in Atlanta, maybe an instant star.