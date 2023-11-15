SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Atlanta Falcons do not have a game this week, but head coach Arthur Smith said the team is “looking at everything” during the bye week.

Atlanta is working hard to answer the question of who will be their starting quarterback after the bye week. Taylor Heinicke has started the last two games, but Desmond Ridder came in the game after Heinicke was hurt and he played well.

Coach Arthur Smith discussed the team’s bye week activities after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

“Well look at everything,” Smith said. “I mean, you look at everything you’re doing. We have to make an adjustment. We have seven games left and we are not out of it. We are going to put everything we have humanly possible to do our job better and to go win this division and that’s all we can control.”

Atlanta returns to action on Nov. 26 when they face the current division leader the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m.