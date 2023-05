SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After a series of weather delays, the Savannah Challenger finally began its championship match with the Facundo Diaz Acosta taking on Tristan Boyer.

Acosta’s great weekend continued in the final as he won the match in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1. The Savannah Challenge is Acosta’s second ATP Challenger win as he’s ranked 160th on the Challenger Tour.