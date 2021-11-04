Ep.93: Reacting to Clay Helton’s press conference+BRAVES WIN+Pierce County coach Ryan Herring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern made news across the college football world Tuesday with the hiring of head coach Clay Helton. Connor and Andrew gather to break down his press conference, including what he had to say about his “nice guy” reputation and the effect that his hiring could have on recruiting.

Then the guys break down the WORLD CHAMPION ATLANTA BRAVES!!! (Yes, I need to type it like that.) Connor and Andrew recount their favorite moments from the playoff run and even look ahead to next year ever-so-slightly. Still gotta enjoy that parade.

Finally, Pierce County coach Ryan Herring talks about his matchup against Appling County on Friday. Two Top 10 teams in 3A, both undefeated in region, classic rivals and on WSAV at 7:30 to boot? How can you not like that?

SHOW RUNDOWN:

0:00-26:58 Clay Helton introduces himself to Eagle Nation

26:59-37:37 The Atlanta Braves are WORLD SERIES CHAMPS

38:27-50:49 Pierce County’s Ryan Herring joins the show!