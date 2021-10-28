Ep. 92: MORE BRAVES, #SouthernNotState, and Cocktail Party talk w/ UGASports.com’s Radi Nabulsi

(WSAV) – THE ATLANTA BRAVES WON GAME 1 OF THE WORLD SERIES. They also lost Game 2, BUT WHO CARES THEY WON GAME 1.

Sports director Andrew Goldstein and sports reporter Connor DelPrete say, even after Max Fried got shelled, there’s no need to panic as the World Series heads to Atlanta for Games 3,4, and 5.

“Is it a rivalry?” A question that resulted in a couple notable responses from Georgia Southern football players before the Eagles matchup Saturday against Georgia State. Andrew and Connor think Georgia Southern should lean into this and accept its a rivalry.

Finally, we are joined by UGASports.com publisher Radi Nabulsi to preview Georgia-Florida! WSAV will be in Jacksonville all of Saturday for the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Make sure to keep up with us on-air and online for the sights and sounds from TIAA Bank Field.

Here is this week’s show rundown: