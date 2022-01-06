Ep. 100: Breaking down the CFP Final feat. CBS 42’s Chris Breece and Brunswick HC Sean Pender

WSAV Sports is headed to Indianapolis!

The Georgia Bulldogs are playing the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 10 for their first national title since 1980. It’s one of the most important games in UGA history, so we naturally had to devote a whole podcast episode to it.

Andrew Goldstein takes us through the top storylines on the Georgia side of the football, including Stetson Bennett’s Orange Bowl resurgence and the Dawgs’ stellar offensive line play. Plus, we lay out what has to happen for UGA’s secondary to not get torched this time like they did in the SEC Championship Game.

After that, sports director Chris Breece joins the podcast to discuss the Alabama side of the equation! Is the Crimson Tide offense different without John Metchie? Can we expect to see the Tide come with a more run-focused attack like they did against Cincinnati? And which Tide player is the X factor in this game.

Finally, we sit down with Brunswick Pirates head coach Sean Pender, who coached both starting quarterback Stetson Bennett and right tackle Warren McClendon. Hear how two of the most important Dawgs on this year’s team got their start!

RUNDOWN:

0:00-15:20 Breaking down the Orange Bowl and previewing UGA’s side of the title game.

15:20-34:51 CBS 42’s Chris Breece joins the show to talk all things Crimson Tide.

34:57-52:50 Sean Pender of the Brunswick Pirates dishes on Stetson Bennett and Warren McClendon in their high school days.



We come out with this weekly podcast every Thursday. Got suggestions? We want to hear them — reach out to Andrew Goldstein on Twitter and you might just find your topic in our weekly discussion. You can find the WSAV NOW Sports podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts!