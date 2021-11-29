SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Division I college basketball will return to the Hostess City in November 2022; this time in the Enmarket Arena.
WSAV has learned that the new arena will host the Savannah Invitational, a pair of non-conference college basketball tournaments featuring both men’s and women’s teams. The women’s tournament will run from Nov. 21-23 while the men while take the court from Nov. 25-27.
Both tournaments are labeled as three-game MTEs, or multi-team events, so called because each team participating in the tournament is guaranteed three games. Traditionally, such tournaments have involved eight total teams.
Tournament organizers have told WSAV that they intend to pursue a mix of high and mid-major teams. Basketball Destinations LLC, one of the companies in charge of staging the tournament, said that they hope to have the field for both tournaments solidified around February of 2022.
Savannah has hosted non-conference college basketball tournaments in the not-too-distant past. During the 2016-’17 seasons and the 17-’18 seasons, the Civic Center hosted men’s and women’s tournaments, also under the name Savannah Invitational.
Enmarket Arena is slated to open its doors in January 2022. It will host Savannah’s minor league hockey affiliate, the Ghost Pirates, among many other concerts and special events.
Enmarket Arena to host non-conference college basketball tournaments in 2022
