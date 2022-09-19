SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If there are any college basketball fans in Savannah with some free time over Thanksgiving, Enmarket Arena is the place to be.



The Hostilo Hoops Community Classic will bring women’s and men’s basketball teams from all over the country to the Hostess City from Nov. 21-27 for a pair of nonconference tournaments.



The women will play from Monday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teams scheduled to play in the tournament include Marshall, Davidson, Illinois-Chicago, Norfolk State, IPFW, Tennessee-Martin, Fairleigh Dickinson and Austin Peay.



Men’s basketball will start the Friday after Thanksgiving on the 25th and run until the 27th. Their teams include Evansville, Robert Morris, South Dakota State, Towson, Valparaiso, Mercer, South Alabama and James Madison. The latter two teams are in the Sun Belt and will play in Statesboro this year. South Alabama will visit on Dec. 29 to play Georgia Southern and James Madison will do the same on Feb. 9.



Single-day tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23. General admission tickets start at 15 dollars for children and 25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased from Enmarket Arena online or in person from the ticket office.