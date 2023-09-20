SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Year after year, many athletes try to establish themselves as the best in the nation, but Elijah Griffin actually did that when rivals.com ranked him as the number one prospect for the class of 2025.

“Honestly, I just take this stuff day-to-day, and I’m just blessed,” Elijah Griffin, the defensive end for Savannah Christian, said when asked about being ranked number one. “God has given me the opportunity to do what I do.”

His humble demeanor does not show the terror he brings to opposing offenses. While Griffin sees his talent as a blessing, his head coach sees it as a relief.

“My first reaction was, I’m just glad he’s on our team,” Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian’s head football coach, said jokingly when asked about Griffin’s number one ranking.

Nonetheless, many people will never guess where Griffin draws his inspiration from.

“I love anime,” Griffin said. “That’s probably the one thing people don’t know about me.”

Griffin said his favorite anime character is Goku from the hit show Dragon Ball Z.

“A lot of good facts about Elijah Griffin,” Woodward said. “The one that I like to tell people is his favorite restaurant is Olive Garden. Man, the guy will do anything for a little meal at Olive Garden, that’s for sure.”

Something every college coach should keep in mind when recruiting Griffin. In fact, when asked about the recruitment process he said, he remains undecided.

“Just taking day-by-day,” Griffin said. “Whenever I make that decision, I’ll make that decision.”