HILTON HEAD ISLAND S.C. (WSAV) – Eight athletes from the Hilton Head Prep Dolphins senior class signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday morning.



The eight signees are: Trevor Weldon (Miami, football), Reece Malon (William & Mary, baseball), Haley Majors (The Citadel, soccer), Ashlyn Parsick (Limestone, soccer), J.J Hayes (Palm Beach Atlantic, basketball), Haylee Hopman (Tampa, beach volleyball), Kensington Payne (North Central, tennis) and Josh Terry (Coker, soccer). You can hear all of them explain why they chose their schools in the video below:

Multiple members of this class committed to schools that they’ve always known they wanted to go to. Weldon, for instance, had his heart set on the Canes from an early age and was thrilled when new head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff reached out.



“Miami has always been my dream school ever since a little kid,” Weldon said. “I have a lot of family there and my parents grew up there. I’ve always been a fan of them. I’ve watched them on TV for years and went to their games whenever we’re in town.”



“That’s always been where I wanted to go. I couldn’t have written it any better for a place that I could go. I hope to go in there and compete and have a good time.”



Malon and Majors are the two other signees in this group to attend Division I schools. For Malon, signing day was a chance to honor his dad; a man that he says is responsible for helping him become the player he is today.



“My dad has been my number one fan since I was little and my dad and I have had this dream since I was nine years old,” Malon said. “Without him, I would not be here.”



Majors has the challenge of attending a military college in The Citadel, with all of the extra responsibilities that this places on her shoulders. She says she’s looking forward to those duties.



“I think I’m going to enjoy it. I’m always up for a challenge. I like to be competitive and that environment is very competitive. I’m going to face a lot of adversity and I really like that.”



Wednesday morning’s signings brought the total number of Hilton Head Prep athletes going to college to 21 for the year out of 68 seniors.