SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are number one in the West Division of the Coast Plain League (CPL) with a 22-8 record, and next week they’ll send eight players to the All-Star game (list below), including three starters.
C Indiana Stanley
3B Beau Brewer
OF Drew Yniesta
OF Armando Becerra
OF Ty Jackson
RHP Jared Donalson
RHP Noah Daniel
LHP Carson Dorsey
The game takes place Sunday, July 10 at 5:40 p.m. in Holly Springs, North Carolina. It’s the CPL’s first time having the All-Star game in nearly three years since the pandemic. For more information, CLICK HERE.