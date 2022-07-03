SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are number one in the West Division of the Coast Plain League (CPL) with a 22-8 record, and next week they’ll send eight players to the All-Star game (list below), including three starters.

C Indiana Stanley

3B Beau Brewer

OF Drew Yniesta

OF Armando Becerra

OF Ty Jackson

RHP Jared Donalson

RHP Noah Daniel

LHP Carson Dorsey

The game takes place Sunday, July 10 at 5:40 p.m. in Holly Springs, North Carolina. It’s the CPL’s first time having the All-Star game in nearly three years since the pandemic. For more information, CLICK HERE.