Effingham County running back’s fearlessness makes up for size

Have you ever been told you were too small to play football? Effingham County’s Desmond House has heard the phrase more than once or twice in his life. At 5”4, he’s likely the smallest player every time he steps on the field. But, as WSAV’s Connor DelPrete discovered, House refuses to let that stop him from tearing up the high school football gridiron.

House has 8 rushing touchdowns and is averaging 100 yards per game this season. Effingham County travels to Statesboro for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, airing on WSAV-CW Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

If you aren’t near a television, you can watch the game on WSAV’s livestream.