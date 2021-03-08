Effingham County coach John Ford hosts community meet and greet

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Sporting events reflect more than just the people on the field.

They’re also about the parents that work concessions, the grandparents in the stands, the middle school kids who dream of playing under the lights someday.

John Ford wanted to make sure those people feel seen as well.

The new Effingham county football coach heard from the Springfield community Monday night at a Meet the Coach reception.

Ford’s been on the job for about six weeks and has spent that time building a staff, talking to his players and getting to know the middle school coaches that will be sending players to the high school.

However, Ford said it’s just as important for coaches to have relationships with people outside of football.

“To me, football and Friday nights and South Georgia football, you can’t be isolated,” Ford said. “It is a community event and a community ownership. I am a steward of something bigger than me and the players and the coaches, we are stewards of something much bigger than us.”