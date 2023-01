SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates lost their six straight contest as they hosted the Orlando Solar Bears at Enmarket Arena on Jan. 27.

Savannah scored first to take an early lead. However, they surrendered the lead less than two minutes later. Orlando would add two more goals to win 3-1.

The Ghost Pirates have lost 10 of their last 11 outings. Tomorrow, they will play at Greenville.