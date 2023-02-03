SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell at home in overtime against the Orlando Solar Bears at EnMarket Arena on Feb. 3. The loss marks the club’s third straight.

The Ghost Pirates took the lead, 2-1, briefly in the second period on a power play goal by Conner Corcoran. However, later in the period, Savannah surrender a power play goal of its own to tie the game at 2.

Savannah would go on to lose in overtime, 7-6. The next game for the Ghost Pirates is Saturday, Feb. 4 against Atlanta at 7 p.m.