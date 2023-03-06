SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates won the final two games of their homestand, including a thrilling shootout victory on March 4.

Sunday night’s win completed a six-game homestand. During the stretch, Savannah went 4-2. The Ghost Pirates hit the road in five of the next seven contests. These dates include games against the top three teams in the division: Greenville, Jacksonville and South Carolina.

In the ECHL, teams play more division games, so Savannah is familiar with its upcoming opponents.

“You’re thinking a lot,” forward Daniel D’Amato said, “but you’re trying to react while thinking. You’re trying to anticipate plays based off what you know and reps through practice and your experience. You’re thinking, but you’re also trying to react due to what you know.”

The next time the Ghost Pirates hit the floor is March 10 in Greenville at 7:05 p.m.