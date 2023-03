SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates lost to the Atlanta Gladiators at Enmarket Arena on March 2.

Savannah trailed, 2-1, after the first period. In the second period, they surrendered three goals in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch. The Ghost Pirates were able to score twice in the period, but still trailed by two goals.

Savannah gave up another goal in the third period. Savannah lost, 6-3. The next game for Savannah is Saturday, March 4 against the Florida Everblades.