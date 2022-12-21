(WSAV) – People in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will hear some familiar names next Saturday as several players signed their letter of intent on Wednesday.

Early National Signing Day kickoff Wednesday morning at Hilton Head Island High School when Chris Marable made his commitment to Wake Forest official. The six-foot-three, 280-pound defensive lineman proved to be a tough match-up for anyone after finishing the 2022 season with 25 tackles for a loss.

Chris Marable signed to @WakeFB

1st Team All-State

1st Team All-Region (2x)

Shrine Bowl Captain

Team Defensive POY @hhihsathletics @CMARABLE_ pic.twitter.com/V6CwVrBC8j — Corey Howard (@choward_media) December 21, 2022

Another big time defensive player, Troy Ford Jr. from Calvary Day, decided to continue his career at the University of Central Florida. Ford recorded more than 250 tackles during his career as a Cavalier.

I caught up with the newest @UCF_Football Knight, @TroyFordJr2! Congratulations on a great career. @Cavalier_Sports building these young men & women up right💪🏽😤#EarlySigningDay pic.twitter.com/sFunspoPx9 — Corey Howard (@choward_media) December 21, 2022

Tavion Gadson, a defensive linemen for Jenkins, surprised many when he decided to decommit from Florida State. Gadson explained a he needs two shoulder surgeries, and FSU wanted to grey shirt him. A grey shirt would ultimately postpone Gadson’s enrollment. Therefore, he reconsidered his options and decided Kentucky would be the best fit for him.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2023 DL Tavion Gadson has committed to Kentucky!



More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/NSMUQHX0Rf pic.twitter.com/lhPxO0xQbE — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 21, 2022

Ty Adams, a quarterback for Swainsboro, commited to the University of North Carolina. Adams standout perform happened during his last game with the Tigers, in the state championship. Adams rushed for four touchdown and 259 yards on 16 carriers.

Pauly Seeley, a quarterback for New Hampstead, signed his letter of intent to play football for Wofford. Seeley threw for 2,517 yards and 29 touchdowns in his senior season with the Phoenix.

Georgia Southern welcome 19 new Eagles to the nest. Of the 19 signees 16 of them are high school athletes, and the other three will come from junior colleges. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern’s head coach, expressed his satisfaction about this year’s recruiting class, especially with his incoming linemen.

“When you look across this class, you see big men,” Helton said. “Big men win championships, and that’s one of the areas of growth that we needed. Ten of the 19 young men are on that offensive and defensive front. “

For the full list of Georgia Southern commits CLICK HERE.