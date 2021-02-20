Eagles women’s basketball picks up non-conference win over NC Central

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A trio of Eagles finished in double figures, including a career-high 12 points from Lydia Freeman, as Georgia Southern women’s basketball picked up a 80-64 win over non-conference opponent North Carolina Central Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles built a comfortable 20-point lead headed into halftime, but saw the Eagles cut the deficit to just nine points with five minutes left in the game.

Anita Howard’s squad responded with a three-pointer from freshman Terren Ward and went on a 12-0 run to seal the win for Georgia Southern.

“We’re better when we share the ball. At times we didn’t share the ball, and we allowed NC Central to come back a little bit,” head coach Anita Howard said after the game. “But when we play together, we play much better. We still had way too many turnovers though.”

Following the cancellation of this weekend’s games against Coastal Carolina, the Eagles were able to schedule this 2-game series against NC Central in Statesboro on short notice.

With Saturday’s win, the Eagles move to .500 on the year with three games left in the regular season. Georgia Southern (10-10, 5-7) will host NC Central Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season on the road at Appalachian State.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.