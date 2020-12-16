Eagles soar to convincing 92-27 win over Carver

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – After suffering a heartbreaking loss to Mercer at the buzzer Sunday night, a matchup against a team they’ve dominated in years past may be just what the doctor ordered for Georgia Southern men’s basketball.

The Eagles’ offense came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and the defense nearly held the Carver Cougars to single-digits in the first half as Georgia Southern cruised to a 92-27 win Tuesday night. Led by junior guard Elijah McCadden’s 11 points, the home team jumped out to a massive 51-12 lead headed into the halftime locker room with the game all but over.

Georgia Southern (4-2) will hit the road for the final three games of non-conference play. The road trip starts Saturday when the Eagles take on Florida International at 7 p.m.

WSAV sports director brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.