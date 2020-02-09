Eagles pull of comeback against Cajuns, sweep Louisiana road trip

LAFAYETTE, La. (WSAV) – Down seven points with six minutes to play, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team clawed back to earn a 86-79 conference win over Louisiana Saturday night.

It was a night to remember inside the Cajundome for the Eagles’ Quan Jackson. The junior guard scored 20-plus points for the fourth-straight game and cashed in his 1000th career point.

Ike Smith led all scorers with 25 points and shot an impressive 9-of-10 from the field.

With Saturday’s win, the Eagles sweep the Louisiana road trip and keep pace with Georgia State for second place in the Sun Belt standings.

Georgia Southern will play its next two games inside Hanner Fieldhouse — starting with Thursday’s 7 p.m. tip-off against Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m. The Eagles host Appalachian State Saturday at 4 p.m.