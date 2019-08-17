Eagles, President Marrero take a dip in Beautiful Eagle Creek

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero, full suit and all, waded into the waters of Beautiful Eagle Creek with the Eagles football team Friday morning.

Marrero said the decision to join the football team in its annual tradition was a no-brainer. “To have this day with the team together living this tradition of the magical waters of Eagle Creek,” Marrero added. “When I first became president of West Georgia I wore [this suit] for my interview and I wanted to wear it today. It has seen me through and helped me be the person I am and I want to be part of this university.”

Per tradition, every Eagles senior took a dip in the creek and celebrated as preseason camp nears its end.

“Guys get excited by that stuff,” Coach Chad Lunsford said with a smile. “It tells us that football season is that much closer you can almost taste it. We ain’t tasting that water but we are tasting the football season coming around.”

In other news, Marrero doesn’t plan on taking his soaked pants to the dry cleaner.

“I’m going to keep it like it is, I want to frame it!”