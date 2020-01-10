Eagles overcome slow start, stay undefeated at home

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A trip to Hanner Fieldhouse seemed to be just what the doctor ordered for the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team.

After a long road trip, the Eagles snapped a two-game losing skid and downed ULM 67-56 at home Thursday night. Georgia Southern fell behind 6-0 early, but the offense found its way and went into halftime with a double-digit lead. Isaiah Crawley finished with a team high 17 points and Elijah McCadden added 13 points of his own to pace the Eagles.

FINAL@GSAthletics_MBB is back in the win column with a 67-54 win over @SunBelt foe ULM



Eagles earn win #10 and move to 4-2 in conference play @WSAVBlitz @WSAV pic.twitter.com/2NcmIbO4qQ — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) January 10, 2020

With the win, Georgia Southern moves to a perfect 7-0 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Eagles (10-7, 4-2) will host Louisiana Saturday at 4 p.m.

Sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights, plus postgame interviews with the players and Coach Mark Byington.