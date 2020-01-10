Eagles overcome slow start, stay undefeated at home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A trip to Hanner Fieldhouse seemed to be just what the doctor ordered for the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team.

After a long road trip, the Eagles snapped a two-game losing skid and downed ULM 67-56 at home Thursday night. Georgia Southern fell behind 6-0 early, but the offense found its way and went into halftime with a double-digit lead. Isaiah Crawley finished with a team high 17 points and Elijah McCadden added 13 points of his own to pace the Eagles.

With the win, Georgia Southern moves to a perfect 7-0 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Eagles (10-7, 4-2) will host Louisiana Saturday at 4 p.m.

Sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights, plus postgame interviews with the players and Coach Mark Byington.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories