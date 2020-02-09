Eagle’s offense lights up Arkansas State in conference win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern offense exploded out of the gate and the women’s team picked up a 80-67 win over Arkansas State inside Hanner Fielhouse Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Jaiden Hamilton led the Eagles with a career-high 25 points and finished one three-pointer shy of the school record (8). Saturday’s win was the Eagle’s seventh of the year — matching last total with seven games still left to play.

Georgia Southern wore pink jerseys for the 15th annual “Pack the House in Pink” game — which supports breast cancer research and awareness.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories