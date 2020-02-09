Eagle’s offense lights up Arkansas State in conference win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern offense exploded out of the gate and the women’s team picked up a 80-67 win over Arkansas State inside Hanner Fielhouse Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Jaiden Hamilton led the Eagles with a career-high 25 points and finished one three-pointer shy of the school record (8). Saturday’s win was the Eagle’s seventh of the year — matching last total with seven games still left to play.

Georgia Southern wore pink jerseys for the 15th annual “Pack the House in Pink” game — which supports breast cancer research and awareness.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.