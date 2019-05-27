Eagles miss cut at NCAA finals after nightmare back nine

FAYETTEVILLE, (Ar.) - The Georgia Southern Eagles men's golf team couldn't make it under the cut-line and earn the right to play in the final round of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships in Arkansas.

The ball didn't bounce Georgia Southern's way on the back nine and the Eagles finished 49-over par and 13 shots off the cut line.

WSAV's Greg Talbott and Connor DelPrete caught up with head coach Carter Collins to talk about the rough finish -- but also why he believes there is plenty of momentum building within the program.