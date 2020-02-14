Eagles men’s basketball picks up third-straight conference win

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Isaiah Crawley led Georgia Southern with 20 points and the defense came up strong as Georgia Southern men’s basketball downed Coastal Carolina 79-69.

The Eagles forced 17 turnovers and held the Chanticleers to an abysmal 0-for-14 shooting from behind the arc on their way to a third-straight Sun Belt conference win.

With Georgia State’s win over Appalachian State, the Eagles (16-10, 10-5) remain firmly tied in second place with five conference games to go.

Georgia Southern has one more home game before hitting the road once again. The Eagles host Appalachian State Saturday at 4 p.m.

