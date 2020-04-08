Eagles’ Freeman dedicates ‘senior year, round 2’ to her father

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – This was not the way Mekhia Freeman’s senior season was supposed to go.

When the NCAA cancelled spring sports in March, it looked like the Georgia Southern softball star’s career was coming to an abrupt end. It was also days before her father, who has been battling health issues, was supposed to see her play for the first time all year.

“Him not being there after all the hard work I’ve put in for him and him not being able to see it pay off wasn’t ‘ok’ with me,” Freeman said. “It didn’t sit right with me.”

Freeman took to Twitter and pleaded with the NCAA to give her one more year to play in front of her dad.

My dad has been sick just about my entire life. He hasnt seen me play my senior year because of being in the hospital. He was finally getting the opportunity to come watch me play. @NCAA please grant us another year. I just want my dad to see me play one more time. — khia (@freemanmekhia) March 28, 2020

It appears Mekhia’s dad will get to see her play one more time. “Being told that you are going to get another year and another chance for your dad to see you play means the world,” Freeman said with a smile. “He’s taught me the game and he’s taught me to be the player I am now. Him being in the stands means more than anything.”

Mekhia’s said her father’s medication prescribed after a heart transplant has had unintended effects on his kidneys. As he waits for a kidney transplant, Freeman hopes the news of a ‘second senior year’ will lift his spirits.

“He’s my best friend,” Freeman added. “I’m so ready for senior year part two.”