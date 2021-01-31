Eagles’ Foster leaving Statesboro for new coaching job

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern associate head coach and running backs coach Chris Foster will be leaving his position and appears to have accepted a similar job at East Carolina.

In a Twitter post Sunday afternoon, Foster expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach in Statesboro and thanked the players he coached over the past five years.

Fosters’ Twitter bio now reads ‘Running Backs Coach At East Carolina University’, although the ECU program has not made an official announcement yet.

In his time with the program, the Georgia Southern offense averaged nearly 250 rushing yards per game and totaled about 27 touchdowns per year.

Georgia Southern has scheduled zoom interviews for the media to to their newly-hired position coaches Monday afternoon. Stick with WSAV as we bring you coverage from Monday’s press conference.