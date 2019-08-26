Eagles display high-powered offense in first home win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s soccer team exploded for four goals to take down The Citadel 4-0 and deliver interim head coach Josh Moffet his first regular season win at the helm.

“I’m very proud to have the first win and proud to coach a team like this,” Moffet said post-game. “The girls are phenomenal we come in every day and it’s not a job for me. You get to work with a group of girls who give you one hundred percent whether it’s training or games. I’m very proud.”

The Eagles wasted no time entertaining the crowd at Armstrong Soccer Field in Savannah. Frida Brattum got on the board early with a goal in the ninth minute. The senior from Oslo, Norway is eager to terrorize defenses in her final year with the team.

“A 4-0 win for the first home game? It can’t be better,” Brattum said with a smile. “It was awesome I’ve been wanting that first goal since our exhibition game and it felt good to start scoring goals again.”

Three of the four goals scored Sunday night at Armstrong Soccer Field came from newcomers. In the second half, freshmen Dani Coumbs and Karin Winka both found the back of the net as well as sophomore transfer Nora Falnes.

“It was a great feeling. This was the hardest preseason and we’ve worked so hard it feels like its paying off,” Coumbs said, when asked about scoring her first regular season collegiate goal. “This team is so supportive and its the most positive environment I’ve ever been in.”

Sunday’s match in Savannah marked the first time Georgia Southern has played The Citadel since 2013. The Eagles are now 10-4 all-time against the Bulldogs. Georgia Southern (1-1) travels to Gardner-Webb for a match Friday at 7 p.m.