Eagles determined to take down rival App State, preserve perfect home record

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern football team has been waiting nearly two months for this game. After COVID-19 issues within Appalachian States’ program postponed the Mountaineers original date with the Eagles in mid-October, the two teams are finally set to do battle this Saturday in Statesboro.

In the video above, WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete catches up with the players and head coach Chad Lunsford to talk about why this rivalry means so much to them and the key to taking down App State for a third straight year. Also in this story, we catch up with former Georgia Southern linebackers coach and current Savannah State head coach Shawn Quinn to reminisce about his favorite memory from ‘Hate Week’.