Eagles’ defense stands strong, offense finds its rhythm in 20-13 win over Troy

STATESBORO, GA. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern defense didn’t allow a touchdown all day and the offense came up with some explosive plays in the second half to deliver the Eagles a 20-13 win over Troy Saturday afternoon.

It was a tale of two halves for the Eagles offense. Georgia Southern outgained Troy by a massive margin in the first 30 minutes of play, but couldn’t find the end zone and went into the locker room trialing 10-6. In the second half, however, the Eagles got a massive boost from Gerald Green’s 69-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a Shai Werts score late in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The defense, meanwhile, held the Trojans to a meager 235 yards of offense and Derrick Canteen came up with his second interception of the day with a minute left to seal the win for Georgia Southern.

The Eagles (5-2, 3-2) will host Texas State for Senior Day next Saturday at Paulson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter and weekend anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.