Blitz Banner

Eagles’ defense stands strong, offense finds its rhythm in 20-13 win over Troy

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, GA. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern defense didn’t allow a touchdown all day and the offense came up with some explosive plays in the second half to deliver the Eagles a 20-13 win over Troy Saturday afternoon.

It was a tale of two halves for the Eagles offense. Georgia Southern outgained Troy by a massive margin in the first 30 minutes of play, but couldn’t find the end zone and went into the locker room trialing 10-6. In the second half, however, the Eagles got a massive boost from Gerald Green’s 69-yard touchdown run and followed it up with a Shai Werts score late in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

The defense, meanwhile, held the Trojans to a meager 235 yards of offense and Derrick Canteen came up with his second interception of the day with a minute left to seal the win for Georgia Southern.

The Eagles (5-2, 3-2) will host Texas State for Senior Day next Saturday at Paulson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter and weekend anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories